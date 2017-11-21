HIGH SCHOOL ALL-STAR ROUNDUP

Caitlyn Pike from Dallas was the top setter for Team Black Nov. 18 in the Wyoming Valley Conference Girls Volleyball Senior All-Star Match.

Team Red, featuring players from Crestwood, Delaware Valley, Wyoming Valley West, Meyers and Berwick, won the match, 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, 25-13.

Pike was on a team that included players from Dallas, Tunkhannock and host Holy Redeemer.

Jessica Dymond, who had five kills and an ace, and Angela Colbenson were the Tunkhannock players in the game.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas and Lake-Lehman each had four players chosen as first-team in their division when the Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer coaches named their all-star team.

David Chopyak, Ricky Wooditch, Zack Holthaus and Beaudyn Lewis made first team in Division 1 for Dallas.

Lake-Lehman’s Max Paczewski, Justin Timonte, Kyle Sincavage and Chris Ash were named first team in Division 2.

Matt Goodwin and Billy Prebola from Tunkhannock each made first team in Division 1.

The Division 1 second team includes Josh Kalna, Andrew Francis and Kyle Greenwood from Dallas and Eddie Mellon from Tunkhannock.

Nate Salus, Abe Dabsheh and Andrew Battin from Lake-Lehman each made the second team in Division 2.

Staff Reports