Lake-Lehman sports teams changing classification; Dallas remains same

Lake-Lehman’s boys enrollment is decreasing and girls enrollment is increasing, according to figures released Nov. 17 by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The changes mean the Black Knights will move down from Class 4A to 3A in boys basketball for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, but moving up in two girls sports. Lake-Lehman will switch from 3A to 4A in softball and from 2A to 3A in girls volleyball.

The PIAA collects new three-grade enrollment figures, separated by boys and girls, every two years. Those enrollment numbers determine classifications for each sport.

Schools remain within their same class for this school year to complete the current two-year cycle.

Tunkhannock’s enrollment is declining, leading to moves from 3A to 2A in wrestling and 2A to A in field hockey.

Changes in enrollment at Dallas do not alter the classes in which the Mountaineers will compete.

Lake-Lehman’s current enrollment figures are 229 boys and 235 girls. Those numbers change to 211 boys and 241 girls for the next two years.

Tunkhannock drops from 305 boys and 314 girls to 287 boys and 272 girls.

Dallas has 306 boys and 347 girls, but will have 328 boys and 316 girls by the newest count.

Once it has collected all the enrollment numbers from around the state in each two-year cycle, the PIAA then splits statewide schools as evenly as possible within each sport, depending on the number of classes used.

Where that cutoff falls varies by sport because not all schools sponsor the same set of sports.

Dallas will be the smallest of the 10 schools in Class 5A for boys basketball, but the largest of the 12 schools in Class 4A for girls basketball.

The new classifications help drive realignment within the Wyoming Valley Conference.

BASEBALL COACH

Joe Phillips, who has coached baseball on multiple levels in the Back Mountain, has been named the new head coach at Wyoming Seminary.

Phillips served as assistant coach for the Blue Knights last season.

In addition to serving one season as head coach at Penn State/Wilkes-Barre, Phillips spent four seasons as head coach of the Dallas junior high team. He has also coached Back Mountain American Legion and Little League, including all-star teams, winning five championships.

WINTER SPORTS

Winter high school sports teams around the state began official practices Nov. 17.

Teams are working toward the Dec. 8 start of competition in basketball, swimming and wrestling.

Dallas and Lake-Lehman will meet in girls and boys swimming Dec. 13 to begin their conference schedules, one day after the first meets are held in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

WVC wrestling opens Dec. 13.

The Tunkhannock girls play in the first basketball game of the WVC season, hosting MMI Prep Dec. 20.

Other basketball teams, in both boys and girls, begin joining in with WVC games the next night.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post