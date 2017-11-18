Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Man on the street: ‘Have you started your Christmas shopping yet?’

November 18th, 2017 6:53 pm

“The beginning is here at this craft fair and then I do Black Friday and get up early to go into the stores before all the other people do.” Kimberly Niezgoda Lehman
“The beginning is here at this craft fair and then I do Black Friday and get up early to go into the stores before all the other people do.” Kimberly Niezgoda Lehman
“I go Christmas shopping all year long. I’m the one keeping the vendors and the local economy going.” Rita Maurie Exeter
“I go Christmas shopping all year long. I’m the one keeping the vendors and the local economy going.” Rita Maurie Exeter
“I have to go pick up my lay-a-way today at K Mart. I’ve been working on it for a month. I haven’t started wrapping yet, though.” Laura Derhammer Wyoming
“I have to go pick up my lay-a-way today at K Mart. I’ve been working on it for a month. I haven’t started wrapping yet, though.” Laura Derhammer Wyoming
“Me shopping? Naw, I just do all the hanging, carrying stuff and putting it all away. ‘She’ does all the shopping.” Adam Belenski Harveys Lake
“Me shopping? Naw, I just do all the hanging, carrying stuff and putting it all away. ‘She’ does all the shopping.” Adam Belenski Harveys Lake
“No, not yet, please!! I just started hearing Christmas music in the stores - after Thanksgiving.” Erika Colavitti Tunkhannock
“No, not yet, please!! I just started hearing Christmas music in the stores - after Thanksgiving.” Erika Colavitti Tunkhannock
“No, I usually start the week before Christmas. I’m not worried; there’ll be plenty of time.” Sean Sabaluski Lehman
“No, I usually start the week before Christmas. I’m not worried; there’ll be plenty of time.” Sean Sabaluski Lehman

“The beginning is here at this craft fair and then I do Black Friday and get up early to go into the stores before all the other people do.”

Kimberly Niezgoda

Lehman

“I go Christmas shopping all year long. I’m the one keeping the vendors and the local economy going.”

Rita Maurie

Exeter

“I have to go pick up my lay-a-way today at K Mart. I’ve been working on it for a month. I haven’t started wrapping yet, though.”

Laura Derhammer

Wyoming

“Me shopping? Naw, I just do all the hanging, carrying stuff and putting it all away. ‘She’ does all the shopping.”

Adam Belenski

Harveys Lake

“No, not yet, please!! I just started hearing Christmas music in the stores - after Thanksgiving.”

Erika Colavitti

Tunkhannock

“No, I usually start the week before Christmas. I’m not worried; there’ll be plenty of time.”

Sean Sabaluski

Lehman

“The beginning is here at this craft fair and then I do Black Friday and get up early to go into the stores before all the other people do.” Kimberly Niezgoda Lehman
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MOS1-1.jpg“The beginning is here at this craft fair and then I do Black Friday and get up early to go into the stores before all the other people do.” Kimberly Niezgoda Lehman
“I go Christmas shopping all year long. I’m the one keeping the vendors and the local economy going.” Rita Maurie Exeter
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MOS2-1.jpg“I go Christmas shopping all year long. I’m the one keeping the vendors and the local economy going.” Rita Maurie Exeter
“I have to go pick up my lay-a-way today at K Mart. I’ve been working on it for a month. I haven’t started wrapping yet, though.” Laura Derhammer Wyoming
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MOS3-1.jpg“I have to go pick up my lay-a-way today at K Mart. I’ve been working on it for a month. I haven’t started wrapping yet, though.” Laura Derhammer Wyoming
“Me shopping? Naw, I just do all the hanging, carrying stuff and putting it all away. ‘She’ does all the shopping.” Adam Belenski Harveys Lake
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MOS4-1.jpg“Me shopping? Naw, I just do all the hanging, carrying stuff and putting it all away. ‘She’ does all the shopping.” Adam Belenski Harveys Lake
“No, not yet, please!! I just started hearing Christmas music in the stores - after Thanksgiving.” Erika Colavitti Tunkhannock
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MOS5-1.jpg“No, not yet, please!! I just started hearing Christmas music in the stores - after Thanksgiving.” Erika Colavitti Tunkhannock
“No, I usually start the week before Christmas. I’m not worried; there’ll be plenty of time.” Sean Sabaluski Lehman
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MOS7.jpg“No, I usually start the week before Christmas. I’m not worried; there’ll be plenty of time.” Sean Sabaluski Lehman
Photos and answers compiled by Charlotte Bartizek


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2017 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612