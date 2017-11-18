Man on the street: ‘Have you started your Christmas shopping yet?’

“The beginning is here at this craft fair and then I do Black Friday and get up early to go into the stores before all the other people do.”
“The beginning is here at this craft fair and then I do Black Friday and get up early to go into the stores before all the other people do.” Kimberly Niezgoda Lehman
“I go Christmas shopping all year long. I’m the one keeping the vendors and the local economy going.” Rita Maurie Exeter
“I have to go pick up my lay-a-way today at K Mart. I’ve been working on it for a month. I haven’t started wrapping yet, though.” Laura Derhammer Wyoming
“Me shopping? Naw, I just do all the hanging, carrying stuff and putting it all away. ‘She’ does all the shopping.” Adam Belenski Harveys Lake
“No, not yet, please!! I just started hearing Christmas music in the stores - after Thanksgiving.” Erika Colavitti Tunkhannock
“No, I usually start the week before Christmas. I’m not worried; there’ll be plenty of time.” Sean Sabaluski Lehman
Photos and answers compiled by Charlotte Bartizek