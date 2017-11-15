All-stater soccer players show off skill in Senior Classic

KINGSTON – Sam Mazula from Dallas and Mackenzie Love from Lake-Lehman are the Wyoming Valley Conference players named to the girls all-state team by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

They went out in Monday’s WVC Coaches Senior All-Star Classic at Nesbitt Stadium and showed why.

Mazula scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead the Blue to a 9-5 win over the Red.

Love, with two goals and an assist, was the leading scorer on the Red team.

“It was exciting, but it was sad,” Mazula said. “I’m going to miss a lot of these girls.

“I’ve played with about 99 percent of them since I was 10 when I started playing soccer. I was going to cry at the beginning because it is the last time I’m going to play under coach Nikki (Pekarski).”

Mazula led the Blue back after Love assisted one goal and scored the other to put the Red ahead 2-0 just 7:23 into the game. She started the Blue comeback on a penalty kick and scored another to give the team its first lead at 4-3 with 17:22 to go in the first half.

The Red was still within 6-5 before being held scoreless for the final 40:59. During that time, Mazula scored a breakaway goal off a pass from Dallas teammate Hollie Holthaus for an 8-5 lead with 7:01 left and assisted the other two goals, including one by another Mountaineer, Nora Brown.

“It was a really awesome game,” Mazula said. “We were all having fun.”

Mazula led a large Dallas contingent that helped produce the victory.

Pekarski coached the Blue team, which also included Sydney Fulton, Gabriela Ramirez, Olivia Kimmerle and goalie Rachel Nelligan.

“I was super excited to play with them again,” Mazula said of the team that won divisional and district titles together.

Nelligan finished with 12 saves.

Love, Amanda Ayers, Hallie Jenkins, Lexi Conklin and Kyra Apaliski represented Lake-Lehman on the Red team.

BOYS GAME

Both teams in the opener of the WVC Coaches All-Star Classic doubleheader Monday were led by Back Mountain coaches.

Lake-Lehman’s Mike Kostrobala coached the Red team in a 9-3 win over the Blue.

Christopher Ash, who made two saves in goal, and Henry Selingo represented Lake-Lehman on the Red team. Tunkhannock’s Sean Harder, Billy Prebola and Matt Goodwin also played for the winners.

Chris Scharff from Dallas coached the Blue team that included seven of his players.

Mountaineers accounted for all the team’s scoring.

David Chopyak, Josh Kalna and Andrew Francis had goals. Nate Maransky had an assist.

Dawson Sensinig, Ricky Wooditch and Zach Kalna also represented Dallas in the game.

GIRLS COACHES’ TEAMS

Dallas and Lake-Lehman had their divisional championships rewarded when the Wyoming Valley Conference coaches selected their all-star teams.

Dallas had five first-team selections in Division 1 and Lake-Lehman had four in Division 2.

Seniors Mazula, Brown and Nelligan and sophomores Alison Francis and Emma Sweitzer were the Dallas players selected to the first team.

Dallas placed seniors Holthaus, Kimmerle and Hannah Boyd and Tunkhannock senior Amber Shirtz were second-team picks in Division 1.

The division champion Mountaineers also had seniors Ramirez and Fulton and sophomores Kristen O’Malley, Kanisha Cheshire and Sarah Krokos on the honorable mention list.

Lake-Lehman had seniors Love, Ayers and Jenkins and sophomore Paige Motovidlak earn first-team honors.

Seniors Apaliski and Conklin and sophomores Abby Paczewski and Emily Smith made the second team while sophomores Lauren Chapple, Sarah Salus and Chloe Weaver and freshmen Madison Brdaric and Emma Stroud all received honorable mention.

Wyoming Valley West’s Nick Bazadona, left, passes the ball ahead of Dallas’ Dawson Sensinig in the 2017 WVC Senior Boys Soccer Classic in Kingston Monday night. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_socstar2.jpg Wyoming Valley West’s Nick Bazadona, left, passes the ball ahead of Dallas’ Dawson Sensinig in the 2017 WVC Senior Boys Soccer Classic in Kingston Monday night. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Hanover Area’s Darren Martinez, left, and Dallas’ David Chopyak play a bounce in the 2017 WVC Senior Boys Soccer Classic in Kingston Monday night. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_socstar3.jpg Hanover Area’s Darren Martinez, left, and Dallas’ David Chopyak play a bounce in the 2017 WVC Senior Boys Soccer Classic in Kingston Monday night. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post