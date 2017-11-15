Misericordia University’s Clare Schoen finishes ninth in Mideast Regional

Misericordia University’s Clare Schoen finished ninth in the Mideast Regional Nov. 11 to qualify for the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Women’s Cross Country Championships.

Schoen completed the 6-kilometer course at Big Spring High School in Newville in 22:17 to help the Cougars finish ninth out of 49 teams.

Emily Madigan (52nd), Rowan Pepe (68th), Meredith Hartz (71st) and Valerie Pagano (100th) completed the team score.

Schoen qualified to run in nationals, which were scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 in Elsah, Ill.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia split a pair of 1-0 games, winning its NCAA Division III Tournament opener before falling in its second game in double overtime.

Hannah Larkin scored the only goal of the Nov. 11 opener with Hamilton.

Host SUNY Geneseo eliminated Misericordia the next day in a battle of ranked teams.

Geneseo was ranked 12th and Misericordia 23rd.

Alyssa Pojero had five saves in the first-round shutout.

Larkin scored on a rebound after Alex Gallagher set up a shot by Jackie Stevens.

After more than 105 scoreless minutes, Geneseo scored off a corner kick.

Misericordia finished 15-5-2 after losing despite a 15-11 shot advantage against Geneseo.

