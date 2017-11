The Back Mountain Memorial Library display case will showcase donated Christmas figurines and decorations from the community that will be for sale throughout the month of December. These are unique, one-of-a-kind items that will add a special element to your holiday décor. While you are browsing the display case, feel free to take a look at the library’s Christmas tree beside it that will display holiday ornaments for sale, as well.

