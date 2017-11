Lake-Lehman athlete Isabel Radel will take her athletic and academic talents to Kutztown University of Pennsylvania in the fall of 2018. From left, seated, are Larry Radel, father; Isabel, Ava Radel, sister; Heather Radel, mother. Standing, Jeff Shook, athletic director; Jean Lipski, head field hockey coach; Coach Lunda Dickson-Comiskey, Coach Chris Comiskey, Jane Kilduff-Molino, Doug Klopp, high school principal; Matt Nonnenberg, assistant principal.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Isabela-Radel-11-8-17.jpg Submitted photo