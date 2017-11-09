Lake-Lehman freshman football team continues winning streak

While the Lake-Lehman varsity football team was once again in contention for divisional and district honors, the school’s freshman team was continuing to build the program’s future.

The Black Knights posted their third straight perfect season on the freshman level, extending their winning streak to 28 games, many of which have been won by large margins.

While winning games, the players on the 40-player roster, which is distributed among ninth-, eighth-, and seventh-grade players, are learning the system that is used on the varsity level.

“Coach (Jerry) Gilsky brought me on when he started,” said Mark Pachamovitch, who has been head coach of the team for four years after being a volunteer assistant the previous four. “It was a great opportunity to get involved with the school.”

“We run his offense, simpler. We keep it simple, but the kids play fast.”

Pachamovitch said a dedicated group of players has allowed the success to carry from season to season.

“You lead them in the right direction and they’ll do anything for you,” he said.

Pachamovitch said the frequent comfortable wins have set up a routine where the largely freshman starting group steps aside and the seventh- and eighth-grade players come in and get considerable playing time.

“The following year, when they’re ninth-graders, they’re already seasoned,” he said. “It makes it nice to have all those kids be able to do that.”

With many schools using ninth-graders on varsity with declining numbers, there are less freshman teams as opponents from the Wyoming Valley Conference. Lake-Lehman filled in the schedule by playing games against Pottsville and Carbondale.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post