Rome, Zardecki push each other; Dallas falls short of cross country title

HERSHEY – Mitchell Rome and Jack Zardecki pushed each other in training, helping produce better individual results at the same time they were leading Dallas to a series of cross country successes.

While they helped each other and their team, they are both competitors.

“I know it was his goal to beat me all season and he finally got it,” Zardecki said. “I’m happy for him from that aspect.”

Rome and Zardecki each earned individual state medals with their 12th- and 13th-place finishes, but Dallas fell short of a third straight team state championship when it placed fourth in Class 2A boys Nov. 4 at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Cross Country Championships.

Zardecki had been the lead Dallas runner through three straight District 2 titles, the two state titles and every meet of the 2017 Wyoming Valley Conference season. Rome, who was frequently the number-two runner for the Mountaineers during those achievements, was the first Mountaineer to get to the Hershey Parkview Course finish line.

“I actually went way faster than I thought I could have,” Rome said after finishing the 3.1 miles in 16:37.

Rome, a junior, shaved 49 seconds off last year’s time while climbing 25 places. And, he helped Zardecki get through a tough outing, by his lofty standards, in his final cross country race for Dallas.

“My goal was top five and that didn’t quite happen today,” Zardecki said. “I probably would have done worse if (Mitchell) didn’t come up on me.

“My hat’s off to him for running the race he did. He’s been my training partner through everything.”

Zardecki earned his third individual state medal, adding to his 25th-place finish as a sophomore and seventh-place finish as a junior.

Rome’s medal was his first on the state level.

“There’s a lot of runners, so you’re never out there thinking, ‘oh I’m going too fast or too slow’,” Rome said. “There’s always people to be passing and ways to move up.

“I kind of like races like that, big races where I can always be passing people. It helps me motivate myself.”

As the race progressed, runners from the other contenders passed Dallas in key spots.

The Mountaineers went out hard and, projected by their places at the one-mile mark, were leading the race. Two miles in, they were still second.

“We went down swinging,” Dallas coach Matt Samuel said. “ … We thought we’d be able to hang on a little better at the end.”

Wyomissing wound up edging York Suburban, 105-107, for the title while Harbor Creek settled into third with 111 points, 23 ahead of Dallas.

Adam Borton came in 36th, giving Dallas the top three finishers from the WVC. Josh Wyandt followed in 47th.

Josh Jarden was 127th, Noah Cooper 183rd and Tony Caravvagio 201st in the 238-runner field to complete the Dallas lineup.

Holy Redeemer finished 14th in the 21-team field with Lukas Volpetti, a Dallas resident who runs for the Royals, placing 140th.

Rome and freshman Kaitlyn Hodakowski gave Dallas both the boys and girls the fastest time and highest finish among WVC runners in any of the three classes.

Hodakowski was 65th out of 227 in Class 2A girls with a time of 20:40.

“Kaitlyn Hodakowski had a great day for us,” Samuel said. “She was the first girl from our conference and that’s a heck of an accomplishment.”

Dallas, the District 2 runner-up, was 15th out of 19 teams.

“We had a lot of people who hadn’t been in the state championships before,” Samuel said. “If you haven’t been here, it’s a daunting task.”

Jade Fry from Lake-Lehman placed 87th.

Megan Borton (92nd), Grace Jarden (135th), Madison Baloga (140th), Abby Zolner (164th), Rebecca Balara (169th) and Emily Finnegan (189th) completed the Dallas lineup.

Fry was one of three Lake-Lehman runners. Jace Garnick finished 114th and Abby Paczewski was 120th for the Black Knights.

Mitchell Rome, left, and Jack Zardecki from Dallas help each other away from the finish area after placing 12th and 13th, respectively, to earn state medals at the PIAA Cross Country Championships in Hershey Saturday.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post