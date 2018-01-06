Pittston Area girls basketball edges Dallas, 44-42

DALLAS TWP. — Leah Hodick scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and helped Pittston Area secure a 44-42 road victory Saturday afternoon, handing Dallas its first loss of the season in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball game.

Pittston Area won with assistant coach Mark Casper filling in for head coach Kathy Healey, who missed the game with an illness.

Hodick hit one of two free throws with 8.7 seconds left to close the scoring.

Then, with Dallas trying to manage a tip-in off an in-bounds play under the basket with three-tenths of a second remaining, Hodick came down with the ball to end the game.

Alexa Noone went 4-for-7 on 3-pointers while leading Pittston Area with 15 points. She opened the game with a 3-pointer and Pittston Area never trailed.

Emily O’Brien provided eight points and seven rebounds off the bench while Mary Silinskie had five assists.

Lauren Charlton led Dallas back from a 29-16 deficit with three minutes left in the third quarter. Pittston Area still led 37-26 before Charlton hit a three-point play and three straight 3-point shots in the final 4:18.

Charlton had 14 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter and also finished with 14 rebounds, five blocked shots, three assists and two steals.

The Dallas loss leaves Wyoming Area and Dunmore as the only District 2 girls teams with unbeaten overall records.

Pittston Area 44, Dallas 42

PITTSTON AREA (44) — Mary Silinskie 3 0-0 6, Portia Wiedlich 0 1-2 1, Hodick 5 4-5 14, Noone 5 1-4 15, Ruby 0 0-0 0, O’Brien 2 4-4 8, Nicole Zambetti 0 0-0 0, Emma Coles 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-15 44.

DALLAS (42) — Hanna Johnson 3 0-0 6, Olivia Johnson 0 2-2 2, Gianna Centrella 1 0-0 2, Kendra Saba 0 0-0 0, Lauren Charlton 8 1-3 21, Morgan MacNeely 3 0-0 6, Samantha Kern 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 4-7 42.

Pittston Area`8`11`13`12`—`44

Dallas`4`10`10`18`—`42

Three-point goals — PA 4 (Noone 4), DAL 4 (Charlton 4).

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Basketball-Stock.jpg

By Tom Robinson For Times Leader