Lehman-Jackson students nominated for Be Your Best program

Students were nominated by their teachers for demonstrating the value of being honest during the month of January for the BE YOUR BEST program at Lehman-Jackson Elementary. From left, first row, are Donald James, principal; Chase Aten, John Weaver, Justin Chervenitski, Emersyn Perlis, Alexa Thompson, Keira Middleton, Alexis Weaver, Leo Kleyman, Jack Dennis, Valentino Cassano, and Reagan Hynick, third-grade teacher. Second row, Jennifer Welby, fifth-grade teacher; Javer Rogowski, Savannah Conner, Kirsten Finarelli, Ava Klopp, Jeremy Janosov, Violetta Kline and Doreen Johnson, first-grade teacher. Absent at the time of the photo were McKayla Williams, Brice Yanik.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_January-2018-Honesty.jpg Submitted photo