Lehman-Jackson students nominated for Be Your Best program

February 5th, 2018 12:02 pm

Students were nominated by their teachers for demonstrating the value of being honest during the month of January for the BE YOUR BEST program at Lehman-Jackson Elementary. From left, first row, are Donald James, principal; Chase Aten, John Weaver, Justin Chervenitski, Emersyn Perlis, Alexa Thompson, Keira Middleton, Alexis Weaver, Leo Kleyman, Jack Dennis, Valentino Cassano, and Reagan Hynick, third-grade teacher. Second row, Jennifer Welby, fifth-grade teacher; Javer Rogowski, Savannah Conner, Kirsten Finarelli, Ava Klopp, Jeremy Janosov, Violetta Kline and Doreen Johnson, first-grade teacher. Absent at the time of the photo were McKayla Williams, Brice Yanik.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_January-2018-Honesty.jpgSubmitted photo


Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612