Back Mountain residents in the news

Two receive bachelor’s degrees

GETTYSBURG — Drew Harding, of Harveys Lake, and Eric Yurko, of Dallas, were recognized by Gettysburg College during the Dec. 13 mid-year graduates recognition ceremony for having completed the requirements necessary for graduation.

Harding received a Bachelor of Arts in Organization and Management Studies while Yurko received Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Ford recognized at Lebanon Valley

ANNVILLE — Rebecca Ford, of Shavertown, is one of more than 200 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the fall 2017 semester. A graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, Ford is pursuing a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders at The Valley.

Ford was a member of the women’s cross country team. The Flying Dutchmen used their tremendous depth to put together one of the most successful seasons in recent memory. LVC finished 17th as a team out of 49 competing programs at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional in November and after an outstanding seven runners earned MAC All-Conference honors at the league’s annual championship race in late October.

Two graduate from Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, SC — Christie Cawley, of Shavertown, and Kasey Wasyluk, of Sweet Valley, were among 718 students eligible to walk in Coastal Carolina University’s fall commencement, held in two ceremonies in the HTC Center on campus on Dec. 15.

Cawley received a Bachelor of Science in public health and Wasylyk earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise and sport science.

Locals named to Kutztown dean’s list

KUTZTOWN — Back Mountain residents named to the dean’s list at Kutztown University for the fall 2017 semesterare:

Emily M Banta, Trucksville; Mary Elizabeth Gittens, Dallas; William Robert Manley, Monroe Township; Megan R. Meyer, Wyoming; Joseph John Romano, Tunkhannock; and Samantha Paige Stephens, Tunkhannock.

Locals named to York College dean’s list

YORK — Back Mountain residents named to the dean list at York College of Pennsylvania for the fall 2017 semester include:

Emma Harding, Tunkhannock, freshman Nursing major; Lacy Lawson, Sweet Valley, junior Early Elementary Education major; Mari Taggart, Wyoming, senior Hospitality Management major; Amy Williams, Sweet Valley, senior International Relations major; and Dominic Wright, Dallas, sophomore Music major.