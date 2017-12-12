Jobs

Back Mountain gymnasts compete at Warrior Invitational

December 12th, 2017 2:07 pm

Back Mountain Gymnasts kicked off a competitive season at the locally sponsored Warrior Invitational Nov. 18 and 19. The Warrior Invitational donates a portion of proceeds to local soldier in need.

At the start of each session, Shooting Starz Gymnastics recognizes the warriors in your lives. During the gymnast march, they welcome any gymnast with a current warrior or veteran in their lives to join them.

Over 500 gymnasts from three states competed at the event.

Back Mountain winners include:

Vivienne Bross, 5, Dallas: Level 2 — second floor, third bars, third overall, first TEAM

Megan Kuzma, 9, Dallas: Level 7 — first vault, third beam third all around

Vegan O’Donnell, 12, Dallas: Level 6 — 2016 state beam champion

Keerstyn Tabor, 11, Dallas: Level 6

Brynlee Tabor, 7, Dallas: Excel Gold — Second floor, second beam, third vault, fourth all around, third TEAM

Meadow Novicki, 11, Dallas: Excel Gold

Back Mountain coaches and Ashlee Berry and Kim Kuzma.

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612