The Teal Tigers were the Back Mountain Soccer U11/U12 girls soccer champions. First row, Kirsten Finarelli. From left, second row, Gina Pugliese, Gracie James, Ashley Hudak, Jillian Selner, Sophia Maier, Kyla O’Brien. Third row, Coach Chris O’Brien, Hailey Marx, Coral Pugh, Adriana Kopalek, Giavanna Cella, Adyson Perlis, Isabella Decesaris, Coach Tom Hudak. Absent at the time of the photo were Taylor Pickett, Taysia Bass, Riley Holmes.

