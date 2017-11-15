Lake-Lehman field hockey team loses in first round of state tournament

Rachel Bohn’s goal 4:16 into the game stood up as the game-winner as Newport stopped Lake-Lehman, 1-0, Nov. 7 in the first round of the PIAA Class A field hockey tournament.

Lake-Lehman, making its fourth straight state tournament appearance, had been to the semifinals last year.

“I’m always disappointed when we don’t go farther,” Lake-Lehman coach Jean Lipski told the Times Leader. “It’s hard because unless you win the state championship, your season is going to end with a loss in the state tournament.

“I’d rather we end on a loss and be here than not make it.”

Lake-Lehman earned nine penalty corners to keep the pressure on, but Tristan Britcher made seven saves in the Newport shutout.

“They have a very good defense,” Lipski said. “We tried some of our corners that usually work. We just didn’t get the ball in.”

The game was played under snowy and soggy conditions at Milton Hershey High School that forced an earlier-scheduled Class 3A state game there between Lower Dauphin and North Allegheny to be moved to a different facility.

“It was a mess the whole time,” Lipski said. “The teams that were supposed to play before us refused to play on the field, they actually moved the game inside to Spooky Nook (in Manheim). It was just unsettling, a tough day.”

