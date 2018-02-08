Postponed: Human trafficking program at Misericordia University

The human trafficking simulation program to recognize International Day of Prayer for Victims and Survivors of Human Trafficking at Misericordia Univesity has been rescheduled to a later date due to the weather. A new date has not yet been set.
February 8th, 2018 11:05 am
The human trafficking simulation program to recognize International Day of Prayer for Victims and Survivors of Human Trafficking at Misericordia Univesity has been rescheduled to a later date due to the weather. A new date has not yet been set.