Penn State Master Gardeners plan spring workshop

NANTiCOKE — Penn State Extension Master Gardener committee members have announced the 2018 Spring into Gardening Workshop will be held on Saturday, April 28 at the Educational Conference Center, Luzerne County Community College.

The all-day workshop will include sessions on vegetable gardening, pesticide 101, composting, landscaping mistakes and how to avoid them and much more.

The Master Gardeners are excited to showcase Paul Epsom as this year’s Spring into Gardening Keynote Speaker. He will address what he has learned as a skilled gardener and share his tips and observations with participants.

Epsom has been featured on local television in WNEP’s successful “Home and Backyard” program as well as on PBS as a gardening correspondent for The Victory Garden. He also is the owner of Greystone Gardens.

Registration details will follow.