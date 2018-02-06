Shavertown’s M. Michele Geiser displays artwork at King’s College

WILKES-BARRE — M. Michele Geiser, of Shavertown, will display a variety of experimental and traditional nature and landscape photographs during the free public exhibition, titled “Eclectic Muses,” to be held from Monday, Feb. 26, through Monday, March 23, in the Widmann Gallery at King’s College.

While art collections typically consist of a single subject, style or color, Geiser breaks conventional rules and norms not only with her works of art, but also with her presentations and exhibitions.

“I appreciate the ever-changing beautiful seasons and the world around us,” Geiser said in a news release. “My desire is to share life’s moments and create art that connects viewers to nature and allows these moments to survive endlessly.”

Geiser is the owner of Bepa Studio, which promotes artwork from 14 countries to recognize the beauty in everyday surroundings throughout the Northern Hemisphere. Bepa Studio’s collection consists of a broad range of unconventional and experimental pieces.

A Pennsylvania native, Geiser has exhibited her artwork in several galleries throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and exhibits held in Philadelphia and New York City. She also has pieces on display in Turin and Florence, Italy. Her piece, titled “Last Call #3” was a juried exhibit winner in a members-only show held by the Wyoming Valley Art League. More information about her artwork may be found on her website bepastudio.com.

Geiser will discuss her works from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 9, in the Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, located between North Franklin and North Main streets.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, as arranged. The Gallery is closed on national holidays and during scheduled breaks throughout the academic year.

For more information, contact Michelle Leonard, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.