Wilkes University offers Science Camp for young girls

WILKES-BARRE — Local girls entering grades seven and eight are invited to explore the world of science at Wilkes University with Women Empowered by Science (WEBS). Registrations are being accepted for the summer camp which will run from July 22-28.

The WEBS Summer Camp gives students the opportunity to investigate many areas of science through hands-on laboratories and activities. WEBS camp participants will address scientific questions, acquire essential laboratory skills, and develop important critical-thinking skills by working directly with Wilkes University faculty, staff and students on a variety of scientific projects.

Cost of the camp is $275 with need-based scholarships available.

In previous camps, students have participated in activities that included bird catching, cleaning up oil spills, DNA extraction and analysis, building Lego robots, the physics of dance and solar cooking. The 2018 camp hours are, July 22: noon to 6 p.m.; July 23-27: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; July 28: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration may be found online at www.wilkes.edu/webs.