Our Lives Matter Quilt displayed at Misericordia University

February 5th, 2018 12:01 pm

The academic Departments of Social Work and Medical and Health Humanities and the Student Activities Center at Misericordia University collaborated with the Pennsylvania Recovery Organization (PRO-A) on Feb. 1 to display the Our Lives Matter Quilt in memory of those who have died from addiction. Students, faculty and guests participating in the program are, first row from left, are Christine Ward, Sayville, N.Y.; Jacqueline Tadeo, Frederick Md.; Susan McDonald, Ph.D., L.S.W., assistant professor and chair of the Department of Social Work; Stephanie Hastings, PRO-A; Lucia Walkowiak, Wilkes-Barre; Grace Pollock, Mountain Top; and Allison Butow, Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. Second row, Betty Ann Duffy, administrative assistant, Departments of Social Work and Teacher Education; David Hage, M.S.W., L.S.W., assistant professor and social work field director; Marshall Witmer, Lebanon; Japriya Carroll, York; and Ashli Steblinski, Wilkes-Barre.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_FOR-PUBLICATION-Lives-Matter-Quilt.jpgSubmitted photo


