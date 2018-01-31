Entries sought for annual Suzanne Maria Rossetti Memorial Art Contest

DALLAS — All area students in grades 7-12 are invited to enter the 37th Annual Suzanne Maria Rossetti Memorial Juried Art Contest. Joe and Sue Hand, of Dallas, sponsor the contest in memory of the daughter of the late Peter and Louise Rossetti, of Saugus, MA.

All students in grades 7-12 residing in, or studying art within, the geographical boundaries of the school districts of Dallas, Lehman, Tunkhannock, and Northwest Area may enter the contest.

Entries must be delivered to Sue Hand’s Imagery, 35 Main St., between Feb. 12 and Feb. 21. Ribbons will be awarded in 12 different categories on each separate grade level by two panels of three judges each. They will be judged separately on each grade level in a variety of categories including pencil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, oil, ink, scratchboard, mixed media, fibers, photography, prints, and miniature drawings and paintings.

Photographs must be at least 8” X 10.” No entry may exceed a total size of 48 inches in any direction. All 2-D entries must be mounted, matted or framed (exception: works on canvas board or stretched canvas) and must be accompanied by an entry form, available from area school art teachers or from Sue Hand’s Imagery or online at www.suehand.com. All 2-D artwork, including matted paper, must have a secure hanger on the back.

Artwork must have been completed in the last 12 months and may not have been entered in any previous Rossetti art contest. Each student may submit a total of three entries. In addition, a separate awards jury of six artists will assign many community-sponsored cash awards and gift certificates.

Deadline for entries is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The public is invited to the opening reception of the 37th Annual Suzanne Maria Rossetti Memorial Juried Art show from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 4 at the Schulman Gallery on the campus of the Luzerne County Community College, Nanticoke. A ceremony for special awards will follow at 4 p.m. The exhibit of winning artworks will continue through Wednesday, April 18.

For a complete listing of all rules, call Heather Madeira at 570-675-5094 or visit www.suehand.com.

2017 Rossetti Art Contest winners from Dallas Middle School and Dallas High School are, from left, first row, Charles Swepston, Jimmy Ruane, Morgan Williams, Rachel Klinges, Bryan Osipower, Anna Lehane, Troy Reinert, Alexis Lanza. Second row, Sarah Stallard, Caroline Stallard, Emily Bogdan, Samantha Michael, Jackie Kalinosky, Jensen Meade, Faith Christman, Erin May, Lexie Oster, Johanna Kiska, Alicia Vincelli, Sarah Gurzynski, Nicole Jacobs, Allison Stallard.

2017 Rossetti Art Contest winners from Lake-Lehman Junior-Senior High School are, from left, Abbey Stokes, Olivia Williams, Claire Dougherty, Samantha Mihalko, Natasha Mihalko, Carolyn Kerkowski, Shawn Deeds, Logan Kuhar, Gianna Williams, Paige Edwards, Alyssa Kapsick, Morgan Masters.