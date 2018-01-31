Back Mountain residents in the news

Benedetti named to Alvernia University’s dean list

READING — Leah Benedetti of Dallas is named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester.

Benedetti is a senior studying Occupational Therapy at Alvernia University. She is a graduate of Dallas Senior High School.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.

Stearns named to dean’s list

NIAGARA, NY — Nigel Stearns, of Dallas, a student of the College of Business Administration at Niagara University, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester.

He is the son of Thom and Laura Stearns. Stearns is majoring in finance.

Spencer named to dean’s list

EMMITSBURG, MD — Abigail Spencer, of Dallas, has earned dean’s list honors at Mount Saint Mary’s University for the fall 2017 semester.

Two named to dean’s list

WEST HARTFORD, CT — Brian Stepniak and Lauren Gallagher, both of Dallas, have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Hartford for fall 2017.

Four locals named to dean’s list

ITHACA, NY — Four Back Mountain residents have been named to the dean’s list at Ithaca College for the fall 2017 semester.

Jonathan Sabatini, of Dallas, a Business Administration major, was named to the dean’s list in the School of Business.

Alexa Prebola, of Tunkhannock, a Clinical Health Studies major, was named to the dean’s list in the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance.

Jenna Mortenson, of Harveys Lake, a Communication Management and Design major, was named to the dean’s list in the Roy H. Park School of Communications.

Lauren Charney, of Harveys Lake, a Speech Language Pathology and Audiology major, was named to the dean’s list in the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance.

Local students help organize event

SCRANTON — Katherine Snyder, of Dallas, and Lauren Skudalski, of Wyoming, both first-year medical students, joined students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine to organized the school’s first Super Science Saturday for Girls, a free event for local seventh- and eighth-grade girls to sample a wide array of scientific disciplines.

The fun, science-filled day, created specifically to provide girls visibility and engagement with women in the fields of medicine, healthcare, public health and the sciences, begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The girls will get to interact with each other and women doctors, researchers, medical students, graduate students and other professionals in healthcare throughout the day.

Participants will rotate through learning stations centered around topics like physical exams, chemical interactions, heart physiology, brain anatomy, radiology, perfume chemistry and more. There will be a wrap up session with a question-and-answer session over the lunch hour. Pizza will be provided or participants can bring their own lunch.

The event is hosted by Geisinger Commonwealth’s American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA) chapter; Regional Education Academy for Careers in Health - Higher Education Initiative (REACH-HEI); and Center of Excellence (COE) for Diversity and Inclusion.

This event is free. To register, visit www.geisinger.org/sciencegirls.

Drouse named to dean’s list

BOSTON, MA. — Brian Drouse, of Dallas, has been named to the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the fall 2017 semester.

Two named to dean’s list

ALLENTOWN — Michele Fromel, of Dallas, and Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz, of Shavertown, have been named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College for the fall 2017 semester.

Dymond on dean’s list at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC — Matthew Dymond, of Tunkhannock, was named to The Citadel’s dean’s list for his academic achievements during the 2017 fall semester.

Kennelly on dean’s list

RALEIGH, NC — Elizabeth Kennelly, of Trucksville, has been named to the dean’s list at North Carolina State University for the fall 2017 semester.

A graduate of Dallas High School, she is the daughter of James and Carole Kennelly.

Concert named society treasurer

HARVEYS LAKE — The Executive Board of the Pennsylvania Poetry Society, Inc. recently elected Steven G. Concert, of Harveys Lake, as treasurer of the society, which is a non-profit group dedicated to encouraging the appreciation of poetry, and to help poets to grow in their craft.

Concert has been a member since 1993, and has served the society in numerous positions during his 25 years as a member. At various times he has been president, vice president, editor of the society’s newsletter, and contest chairman. He has also been very active in the society’s parent organization, The National Federation of State Poetry Societies (NFSPS) and is currently chancellor of that organization, serving as its youth chairman.

Two named to dean’s list

WEST HARTFORD, CT — David Pomfret, of Dallas, and Greta Ketchner, of Shavertown, have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Hartford for the fall 2017 academic semester.

Yanovich honored by peers

NANTICOKE — Shirley Yanovich, of Dallas, professor of computer information systems (CIS) at Luzerne County Community College, was selected recently by her peers to receive the John and Suanne Roueche Teaching Excellence Award.

The award, created by the League for Innovation, recognizes faculty members for excellence in teaching, innovation in instruction, commitment to student success, contributions to the mission and goals of the College, commitment to diversity, and cooperative spirit.

Yanovich also serves as chair of the CIS department and advisor to the CIS Club at LCCC.