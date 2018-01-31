Jobs

Graphic novels added to Back Mountain Memorial Library fiction collection

January 31st, 2018 3:25 pm

Back Mountain Memorial Library staff members Laura Hadsall, left, and Cindy Katyl shelve new graphic novels
DALLAS — For a blast of dynamic storytelling that may just knock your socks off, try the new Graphic Novel section of the Back Mountain Memorial Library.

Comic books have been called the only purely American art form. Their blend of word and art are no longer just flimsy magazines from the corner drug store. They also are collected into book form, and have inspired a string of blockbuster movies, with no end in sight.

The library’s new collection includes reprints from the earliest days of the modern era in the 1960s to today’s much talked-about series. In recent years, famous creators such as director Joss Whedon and novelist/essayist Ta-Nehisi Coates have lent their talents to writing comix. Major magazines now routinely review graphic novels.

If you’re familiar with comic book characters only from the movies, stop in and get a taste of the real thing. There is a limit of three books per person.

