Luzerne County Courthouse to be featured in historic building series

January 29th, 2018 11:46 pm

1/28/18 Aimee Dilger|Times Leader
The restored Luzerne County Courthouse will be featured in a Pennsylvania Cable Network program about historic courthouses in the state that reaches 3.3 million households, county Manager C. David Pedri announced Monday.

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, known as CCAP, teamed up with PCN to generate the special series focusing on the history, architecture and stories of county courthouses, which are considered some of the state’s most beautiful landmarks, according to pcntv.com.

Taping is expected to begin after courthouse rotunda restoration is completed in April, with airing of the 30-minute program expected by the fall, Pedri said, noting there is no cost for participating counties.

Pedri commended county grant writer Michele Sparich and Tony Brooks, of the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society, for their work securing the county’s selection.

