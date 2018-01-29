Service officer available at Sen. Baker’s office to help veterans

DALLAS — State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, invites veterans of all ages and from all service eras to utilize the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Officer Network to receive free information and assistance for government benefits including VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education and dependent benefits. Surviving spouses can also use these Service Officers at no charge to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

A VFW Service Officer will be available on Friday, Feb. 9 for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway. All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment at this location, call 570-675-3931.