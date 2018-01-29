Penn State/Wilkes-Barre announces spring film series

LEHMAN TWP. — The Department of Continuing Education at Penn State Wilkes-Barre and co-sponsor The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce proudly announce the spring personal enrichment film and discussion series schedule.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre is partnering with R/C Wilkes-Barre Movies 14 in downtown Wilkes-Barre to host a film and discussion series, “Penn State Wilkes-Barre is On The Move!” How many forms of transportation can you find in the five weeks of film? There are airplanes, cars, horses, motorcycles, trains and more. Join us for a very moving experience featuring “American Graffiti,” “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade,” “Murder on The Orient Express,” “Seabiscuit,” and “Silver Streak.”

All film screenings will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays beginning March 15 and running through April 12 at R/C Wilkes-Barre Movies 14 in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Pre-film lecture notes and stimulating post-film discussion will accompany each screening in the series.

This film series is not only opened to the public but to educators, as well. The film series is offered as a 1-credit course (approved for 30 Act 48 hours) and a non-credit course. The university is not offering Act 48 hours for the non-credit course; however, the program may be eligible for Act 48 hours pending the approval of your school district or intermediate unit. The process for each school district or intermediate unit may vary, so you may want to check with your district or unit prior to registering for the program.

Bill Bachman will be the instructor for the spring movie series. Bachman has taught a variety of communications course offerings on the Wilkes-Barre campus since 1986. He currently teaches basic public speaking, public speech writing, mass media and society, propaganda and persuasion and media affects.

For more information or to register, contact Continuing Education at 570-675-9253, email at wbce@outreach.psu.edu, or visit online at wilkesbarre.psu.edu/ce.