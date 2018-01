DALLAS — Here’s Eddie! A little 7-month-old tuxedo that awaits his fur-ever home, Eddie is very patient, friendly and likes to play with just about anything. He loves people and seems very social with other cats. To adopt fun and loving Eddie, fill out an application at bcfanimalrefuge.org/adopt. Blue Chip Farm is located at 974 Lockville Road and can be reached at 570-333-5265.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_eddie.jpg Submitted photo