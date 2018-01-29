Jobs

Dallas Senior Center menu for week of Feb. 5, 2018

January 29th, 2018 1:41 pm

DALLAS — The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Feb. 5, 2018:

MONDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, minestrone soup, whole wheat dinner roll, mini Rice Krispie treat, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Open- face hot turkey sandwich, parsley mashed potatoes, corn chowder, whole wheat bread, sliced apples, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak, peas and pearl onions, whole wheat noodles, pineapple crisp, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Vegetable lasagna, Italian vegetable blend, garlic bread, orange, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Pork and peppers, broccoli and carrots, brown rice, brownie, milk and coffee.

