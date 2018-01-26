Back Mountain medical students organization science event for girls

SCRANTON — Katherine Snyder, of Dallas, and Lauren Skudalski, of Wyoming, both first-year medical students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, are among the student organizers of the school’s first ever Super Science Saturday for Girls, a free event for local seventh and eighth-grade girls to sample a wide array of scientific disciplines.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at the School of Medicine. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Jan. 30. To register, visit www.geisinger.org/sciencegirls.

Participants will rotate through learning stations centered around topics like physical exams, chemical interactions, heart physiology, brain anatomy, radiology, perfume chemistry and more. The girls will get to interact with each other and women doctors, researchers, medical students, graduate students and other professionals in healthcare throughout the day. There will be a wrap up time with a question and answer session over the lunch hour.

Pizza will be provided, or participants can bring their own lunch.

The event is hosted by Geisinger Commonwealth’s American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA) chapter; Regional Education Academy for Careers in Health - Higher Education Initiative (REACH-HEI) and Center of Excellence (COE) for Diversity and Inclusion.