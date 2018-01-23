Jobs

Mandelas on display at Back Mountain Memorial Library throughout February

January 23rd, 2018 12:29 pm

DALLAS — Mandalas by Ariell Stewart, of Mountain Top, will be on display at the Back Mountain Memorial Library, o6 Huntsville Road, throughout the month of February.

Stewart, a professional artist of three and a half years, says she has been creating art her whole life. She worked at a yoga studio where she was first introduced to mandalas. From there, she began to paint them as a meditation outlet and stress reliever. Ariell states that mandalas are very energetic to her and meditative either by painting, drawing or just focusing on them while seated in a quiet environment.

Ariell’s mandala artwork is sold on Etsy and on her website mandalasbyariell.com. She also sells at local arts and crafts shows. In addition to the web, Balance Yoga in Forty Fort carries her physical pieces throughout their space.

Ariell often paint nights all throughout NEPA and also offers private paint parties at people’s homes which can be scheduled by emailing her at mandalasbyariell@gmail.com.

