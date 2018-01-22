Health policy strategist Jennifer HIggins to speak at Misericordia University

DALLAS TWP. — Washington, D.C. health policy strategist Jennifer Higgins will present, “Waiting for Disruption: A Health Care System on the Brink,” a lecture sponsored by the Medical and Health Humanities Program (MHH) at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library on the campus of Misericordia University.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Higgins is a partner at Chamber Hill Strategies, Washington, D.C., a public policy and consulting firm regarding federal legislation and political strategies. She helps corporate executives navigate the changing legislative and regulatory landscape. During her time in the nation’s capital, she has represented a wide variety of Fortune 500 companies before Congress and the Administration, serving as principal and partner with two prominent lobbying firms. She also served as an advisor to senior agency officials at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

During her presentation, Higgins will discuss changes underway in the health care marketplace, such as technology innovations involving data analytics and the consumer-oriented offering of more services directly to patients that will change the models of health care service that have been in use since the Hill-Burton Act of the 1940s.

Higgins holds a B.A. in medical economics and ethics from Davidson College, Davidson, North Carolina. She also holds a certificate in legislative studies from The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

