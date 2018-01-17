There are a lot of events happening in the Back Mountain

Lacrosse registration open

DALLAS — Back Mountain Bandits Youth Lacrosse Association registration is open online at: BMYLAX.com for boys and girls age groups first through eighth grade.

Open House and in-person registration will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 at the JCC Camp.

For more information, email bmtlax@gmail.com.

Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet

DALLAS — The Dallas Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 in the board room of The Meadows Nursing & Rehab Center, 4 E. Center Hill Road. Anyone interested in learning about this disease is welcome. Printed information will be available.

In the event of inclement weather, call 570-675-8600, or 570-675-3767.

Legion plans pig roast

DALLAS — Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 will hold its annual pig roast on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Post home. Serving will be from 5 to 8 P.M. with takeouts available. Dancing will follow from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

A donation of $9 for adults and $6 for children under 12 years of age will be appreciated.

The traditional menu of pork, sauerkraut, potatoes, gravy, drinks and dessert will be offered.

For further information contact a Post member, the Legion, or Clarence J. Michael at 570-675-0488. Monies raised will support the many activities of the Post.

Pheasants Forever sponsors mixer

DALLAS — Pheasants Forever Chapter 803 is sponsoring the Annual Community Conservation Mixer from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Apple Tree Terrace at Newberry Estate. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of the mixer is to increase public awareness about conservation projects and activities in the area and across the country. There will be individuals available with information on planning and enhancing the habitat on your property. This is also an opportunity to meet your neighbors, the volunteers, of all organizations represented, a night to tell hunting stories of this past season, reduce cabin fever and enjoy food.

Reservations must be made by Feb. 19. No walk-ins.

For more information, log onto WWW.NEPAPF.ORG.