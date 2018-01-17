Back Mountain residents in the news

Mirra named to President’s List

MANSFIELD — Sara Mirra, of Dallas, has been named to the President’s List at Mansfield University for the fall 2017 semester.

Locals named to Mansifield dean’s list

MANSFIELD, — A total of 418 Mansfield University students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

The following Back Mountain-area students earned the honor:

Adryana Appleby, Jacklyn Appleby, Cameron King, Anthony Mastroianni, all of Tunkhannock; and Nicole Morgan, of Wyoming.

Ford named to Lebanon Valley Honor Roll

ANNVILLE — Rebecca Ford, of Shavertown, was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Fall Academic Honor Roll — one of 110 total Lebanon Valley College student-athletes on the list.

A gradute of Lake-Lehman High School, Ford is a member of the women’s cross country team and is pursuing a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders at The Valley.

Two named to dean’s list at Grove City College

GROVE CITY — Joy Nave, of Dallas, and Ruby Mattson, of Wyoming, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Grove City College.

Nave is a 2016 graduate of Dallas Senior High School and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Nave (Helen).

Mattson is a 2016 graduate of Dallas Senior High School and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mattson (Mary).

Wasylyk on President’s List

CONWAY, SC — Kasey Wasylyk, of Sweet Valley, an exercise and sport science major, has made the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2017 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List for high academic achievement, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and must be enrolled full time.

Locals named to ESU dean’s list

EAST STROUDSBURG — Three Back Mountain residents are among 1,555 students named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the fall 2017 semester of the 2017-2018 academic year.

The following local students made the list:

John Blat, of Dallas, a junior majoring in Computer Security; Cheyenne Brown, of Tunkhannock, a senior majoring in Early Childhood Educ (PreK-4); and Jennifer Spera, of Harveys Lake, a senior majoring in Communication.

Rome named to dean’s list

WILLIAMSBURG, VA — Regan Rome, of Dallas, was recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2017 semester.

Manzoni named to dean’s list

CONWAY, SC — Tyler Manzoni, of Dallas, majoring in marine science, was among 2,419 students at Coastal Carolina University who made the fall Semester 2017 dean’s list.

Two named to dean’s list

CHESTER — John Luksic, of Shavertown, and Elizabeth Kravitz, of Wyoming, have achieved dean’s list status at Widener University during the fall 2017 semester. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester to qualify for this status.

Luksic is a Mechanical Engineering major while Kravitz is a Civil Engineering major.