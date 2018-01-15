There is so much to do at the Back Mountain Memorial Library

The Back Mountain Memorial Library lists the following upcoming events:

• Registration for Winter/Spring Story Times will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30

Several sessions are available for toddlers through 5-year-olds. Classes include stories, fingerplays, music, and a craft. They will run eight weeks from the week of Feb. 12 to the week of April 2. Call the library to register or for more information.

• The Monday Morning Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at 10 AM to discuss Charles Dickens’ “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”

• If you’d like to relax and enjoy coloring inside the lines, the Color Therapy Group meets at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26. Bring your own supplies or use ours. This activity releases stress and encourages mindfulness while creating beauty.

News and notices

Ever wonder what’s so fantastic about the Fantastic Four? Wonder what’s the backstory of your favorite superhero movies? The library has added a new collection, Graphic Novels, to the fiction section that will awe and amaze. These dynamic fusions of pulse-pounding plots and mind-blowing artwork feature both reprints of formative titles and the newest, cutting-edge series of today. So even if you don’t know Ant-Man from Aunt May, stop in, kick back and expand your horizons.

If you’re late getting to your New Year’s resolutions, keep in mind that we have a plentiful supply of exercise, healthful eating and home organization books. It’s never too late to improve your life. (And if your resolution is to read more — we can help with that, too.)

Don’t miss the stunning charcoal drawings by young artist Brooke Lamberti on the Library Art Wall through January.

Reader Recommended — Patrons and staff are enthusiastic about these titles:

A patron recommended the highly enjoyable novel, “Brilliant” by Marne Davis Kellogg.

Also excellent is “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley. Don’t be put off by its being juvenile fiction; it is really gripping and moving. The sequel, “The War I Finally Won” was recently released.

Contact us at 570-675-1182.

And find so much more at our website at www.backmountainlibrary.org.