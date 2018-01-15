Jobs

Dallas Senior Center menu for week of Jan. 22, 2018

January 15th, 2018 5:47 pm

DALLAS — Following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Jan. 22, 2018:

MONDAY: Cheeseburger, oven-browned potatoes, sauteed cabbage, whole wheat sandwich roll, fresh fruit salad, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Rosemary chicken, Brussels sprouts medley, herbed rice, berry crisp, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Polish Day Special Lunch — Smoked kielbasi, haluski, mashed potatoes, spiced hot applesauce, doughnut, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, cauliflower and peas, whole wheat dinner roll, scalloped pears, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, cabbage soup, lettuce and tomato, whole wheat sandwich roll, orange, milk and coffee.

