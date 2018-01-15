Jackson Twp. supervisors adopt resolution to end gerrymandering

JACKSON TWP. — At its Jan. 2 meeting, the township board of supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution to support legislation that seeks to end gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. This resolution calls on the PA Legislature to enact transparent, fair and independent redistricting reform through the creation of an Independent Citizens’ Commission to take over the process of drawing the district lines.

Gerrymandering is a practice intended to establish a political advantage for the party in power by manipulating electoral district boundaries.

The township joined a growing list of municipalities that have passed resolutions in support of the establishment of an Independent Citizens’ Redistricting Commission. Currently, 13 counties and 160 municipalities statewide have passed this resolution. (https://www.fairdistrictspa.com/resolutions-in-support)

The resolution was initiated by Beth Calpin, a member of Luzerne County Fair Districts, the local affiliate of Fair Districts PA, a non partisan grassroots organization advocating for redistricting reform across the Commonwealth.