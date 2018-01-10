There’s lots happening in the Back Mountain

DHS Class of 1965 will meet

KINGSTON TWP. — Dallas High School Class of 1965 will hold its monthly Dinner with Friends at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Fire and Ice, 111 S. Main St., Trucksville. Classmates, family and friends are invited to attend. Call 570-417-2195 to make reservation.

Eat, Drink & Paint Benefit

DALLAS TWP. — The Kunkle Fire Company will host an Eat, Drink & Paint Benefit at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at the Kunkle Social Hall, 815 Kunkle Road, Dallas.

Cost is $45 per person and includes food, non-alcoholic beverages and all painting supplies. Must be 18 or older to attend. BYOB permissible for those over the age of 21.

Space is limited. Reservations required. Call 570-675-3334 to reserve your spot today.

Soup and salad dinner

DALLAS — A soup and salad dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 at the Franklin Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, 329 Orange Road.

Cost is $7 for adults, $3.50 for children ages 6-12 and free for children age 5 and under.

Each meal will include a bowl of soup, salad, bread, dessert and a drink.

A grand prize will be awarded for the best soup.

For more information, call 570-333-4124.