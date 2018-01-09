Misericorida University physical therapy students present research

Graduate students in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at Misericordia University recently presented their capstone research projects at the fourth Annual Student Research Symposium: Current Research in Physical Therapy in Insalaco Hall. Participating in the program are, first row from left, are Giuliana Mucaro, Howell, N.J.; Rebekah Evangelista, Hellertown; Megan Lannigan, Paramus, N.J.; Heather Marsico, Duryea; Corinne Walker, Parsons; Alexa Yoder, Orwigsburg; Danika Watto, Freeburg; Aryn Zimmerman, Murrysville; and Kathryn Heffner, Summerset, N.J. Second row, Dr. Kristen Karnish, assistant professor; Dr. Maureen Rinehimer, assistant professor; Rachel Harding, Ringwood, N.J.; Rebecca Hindman, Sinking Spring; Dayna Elhers, Dingmans Ferry; Nathalie Ruiz, Hicksville, N.Y.; Alyssa Lieberman, Hillsborough, N.J.; Jacqueline Pearson, Dallas; Julianne Munda, Oxford, Conn.; Mara Danoski, Endicott, N.Y.; Kelsey Heller, Binghamton, N.Y.; Alexa Plevyak, Clarks Summit; Melinda LaBarre Russell, Rome; Victoria Adeyinka, Maplewood, N.J., and Dr. Kelley A. Moran, associate professor. Third row, Dr. Nicole Evanosky, assistant professor; Kyle Bradley, Jim Thorpe; Jessica Petz, Columbus, N.J.; Megan Lemoncelli, Scranton; Sarah Hurley, Sayre; Jessica Anderson, West Deptford, N.J.; Taylor Furry, Allentown; Danielle Hesler, Leonardo, N.J.; Kaileen Metzger, Wilkes-Barre; Jeffrey Dittmer, Garnerville, N.Y.; Alexander Pereira, Bath; Jessica Raab, Pylesville, Md.; Brooke North, Denver; Dr. Susan Barker, professor and chairperson, and Dr. Laurie Brogan, assistant professor. Fourth row, Christopher Tiffany, Laceyville; Thomas Machi, Mooresville, N.C.; Megan Smith, Elmer, N.J.; Johnna Miller, Mountain Top; Aubrey Hegge, Bethany; Emily Gherghel, Montgomery; Alexa Croley, Pottsville; Mia Mancuso, Old Forge; Alexander Bair, Harrisburg; Andrew Reynolds, Pine Brook, N.J.; Ryan Cannon, Milton, Del.; Jeffrey Smith, Lake Ariel; Conner Campbell, Palmyra; Dr. Wilton Remigio, assistant professor, and Dr. Heather Fritz, assistant professor. Fifth row, Dr. Richard Haydt, associate professor; Bradford Thomas, Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; Sean Reid, Hopatcong, N.J.; Luke Atkins, Richland; John Chillo, North Massapequa, N.Y.; Elizabeth Jackson, Lebanon; Rachel Scanlon, Pittston; Mary Shea, Binghamton; Robin O’Dell, Bridgewater, N.J.; Anthony Goodall, Old Forge; Joshua Brennan, Scranton; Cael Evans, Nanticoke; Aaron Blank, Pittsburgh; Jason Hunter, Mountain Top; Benjamin Torres, Warrington; and Dr. Steven Pheasant, associate professor. Absent at the time of the photo was Katerina Kindig, Mechanicsburg.

