Harlem Wizards return to Lake-Lehman High School Jan. 13

LEHMAN TWP. — The Harlem Wizards are celebrating 55 years of tricks, slams and laughs with a new unit when they return to Lake-Lehman High School on Jan. 13.

Rashaan Barner, #24 Rocket, will bring his team to take on the Black Knights. Rocket has been a Harlem Wizards for 15 years. Before joining the Harlem Wizards in 2002, he was a Division 3 All-American and was featured on an ESPN City Slam and a LeBron James Nike advertisement.

Rocket’s unit includes Patrick Massey, The Artist, who stands 6’9” tall; Roman Hernandez, La Fiesta, known for his speed; John Smith, Big J, who has played in 25 countries in six years; and Joseph Bunce-Grenon, Jet, who recently competed on TNT’s “The Dunk King.”

Doors, food concessions and souvenir stands open at 5:30. This event is being brought back to Lehman by the Lake-Lehman Elementary PTO groups. The fundraiser supports the elementary students at Lake-Noxen, Lehman-Jackson and Ross Elementary schools.

The Harlem Wizards have a unique mission: create awe-inspiring events throughout the country. At a Wizards game, fans will witness amazing basketball talent combined with hilarious comedy. It’s two hours of family time where parents, grandparents, and kids can all laugh together. When you’re in the stands, you’re more than a spectator; you’re part of the show with loads of audience participation.

Throughout the game, fans will experience a magical display of tricks, coordinated ball handling, fancy passing and aerodynamic athleticism combined with high-energy comedy and audience interaction.

Sponsors of the event include AJ Consultants, Grotto Pizza, Lake-Noxen teachers and staff, Athletic Image, III Guys Pizza, Lake-Lehman Community Outreach, HL Powersports, E-Stern Construction and All Brite Inc. Additional sponsorships are available. Visit www.harlemwizards.backmtnpa.com for more information.

Tickets purchased before the event are $10. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 at Lake-Lehman High School. Tickets may also be purchased through the mail using the form found on www.harlemwizards.backmtnpa.com and may also be purchased online at www.harlemwizards.com. Tickets will be available at the door for $12.