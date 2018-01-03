Check out what’s happening in the Back Mountain

Sweet Valley Crime Watch to meet

SWEET VALLEY — Sweet Valley Neighborhood Crime Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 in the multi-purpose building at the Sweet Valley Church of Christ, 5439 Main Road.

For more information call 570-477-3839 or email sweetvalleycrimewatch@gmail.com

The SVN Crime Watch is seeking Sweet Valley area residents and businesses interested in receiving email newsletters.

Breakfast Buffet

DALLAS TWP. — The monthly Breakfast Buffet for the Kunkle Fire Company is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Jan. 14, at the Kunkle Social Hall, 815 Kunkle Rd., Dallas. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. For additional information call 570-675-3334.

Eat, Drink & Paint Benefit

DALLAS TWP. — The Kunkle Fire Company is hosting an Eat, Drink & Paint Benefit at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, at the Kunkle Social Hall, 815 Kunkle Rd., Dallas. Cost is $45 per person and includes food, non-alcoholic beverages and all your painting supplies. Must be 18 or older to attend. BYOB permissible for over the age of 21. Space is limited. Reservations required. Call 570-675-3334 to reserve your spot today.

Soup and salad dinner

DALLAS — A soup and salad dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 at the Franklin Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, 329 Orange Road.

Cost is $7 for adults, $3.50 for children ages 6-12 and free for children age 5 and under.

Each meal will include a bowl of soup, salad, bread, dessert and a drink.

A grand prize will be awarded for the best soup.

For more information, call 570-333-4124.