Dallas Senior Center Menu for week of Jan. 8, 2018:

DALLAS — The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Jan. 8, 2018:

MONDAY: Open face hot turkey sandwich, parsley mashed potatoes, corn chowder, whole wheat bread, sliced apples, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Bag lunch

WEDNESDAY: Martin Luther King Special Lunch — Fried chicken breast, mixed vegetables, cole slaw, wheat sandwich roll, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Pork and peppers, broccoli and carrots, brown rice, brownie, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Taco salad, Chuck Wagon corn, crackers, peach cobbler, milk and coffee.