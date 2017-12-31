Lake-Lehman students participate in Youth Salute Program

LEHMAN TWP. — Students and administrators at the Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School congratulate the following Lake-Lehman students who participated in the 2017 Wyoming Valley Youth Salute Program: Lacey Carey, Alicia Galasso, Madison Klopp, Courtney Richards, Olivia Vasey, Gianna Williams, and Makayla Adams.

Youth Salute is a national program created to recognize youth and their outstanding achievements not only in academics, but through their leadership in school and the community.

The Wyoming Valley Chapter of Youth Salute was coordinated and sponsored through Photography by Andy in Trucksville. Nominees were selected from various area high schools who participated in the program.

The selected Youth Salute nominees were photographed and, along with their achievements, a display profile was created. The nominees’ profiles were put into a traveling display in which various community businesses and area high schools proudly displayed them throughout the year.

The selected winners advanced and attended the Town Meeting on Tomorrow conference in St. Louis, Missouri in October. The leadership conference was sponsored by the National Council on Youth Leadership and the Washington University in St. Louis.