Laura Bulgaris, leader of the Dallas High School Diversity Club, initiated a campaign to collect hygiene items for women staying in the local Domestic Violence Service Center. The students rose to the occasion to help, bringing in hundreds of items. From left, first row, are Kelly O’Brien, Carter Weaver, Danielle McDougal. Second row, adalyn Arthur, Natasha Tafani, Sarah Krokos, Gabrielle Sabaitini, Andrew Gryskevicz, Sarah Finney, Laura Bulgaris.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_2528.jpg Submitted photo