King’s College plans Open House for Jan. 20

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College will host an Open House for prospective students and their families from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. The event will highlight the financial aid process and coincides with King’s Admissions Department’s early action applications option, which informs students of acceptance for fall 2018 semester.

The Open House is an opportunity for students and their families to learn about the college, including programs and benefits of pursuing a King’s College education. This event provides an opportunity for students who have not yet been admitted to King’s to meet with a member of the Enrollment Management team, including admission counselors and financial aid representatives, to complete the application process.

In addition, participants will have an opportunity to attend sessions on various academic majors. Sessions on financial aid, career planning and placement, as well as the honors, study abroad and internship programs will be available. A panel discussion of student life at King’s College also will be featured.

The Open House is free and advance registration is preferable. To register, visit the website www.kings.edu/admissions/admission_events. For more information, contact Dr. Thomas Landon, director of admission events and community engagement, at 570-208-8389 or e-mail thomaslandon@kings.edu.