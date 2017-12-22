Dallas Senior Center menu for week of Jan. 1, 2018

DALLAS — The menu for the Dallas Active Adult Center for the week of Jan. 1 is as follows:

MONDAY: Center closed for New Year’s Day holiday

TUESDAY: Chicken Marsala, green and wax beans, roasted red potatoes, whole wheat dinner, roll, chocolate chip cookie, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Stuffed shells, sauteed spinach, tossed salad with dressing, garlic bread, mixed berries with whipped topping, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, whole wheat dinner roll, apple bread pudding, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, minestrone soup, whole wheat dinner roll, Rice Krispie treat, milk and coffee.