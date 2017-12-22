Jobs

Juliet Price of Sweet Valley donates to ‘Your Loving Choices’

December 22nd, 2017 10:53 am

SWEET VALLEY — For her 11th birthday this year, Juliet Price, of Sweet Valley, asked for something special. She asked her friends and family to get her baby items to be donated to the “Your Loving Choices” center in Benton. She was blessed with so many wonderful gifts, including diapers, onesies, sleepers, and outfits. The week after her birthday Juliet’s mom Becky took her to the center along with five large boxes and a bag full of donations and $100 in cash. Juliet would like to thank who helped her celebrate her birthday in a very special way.

