Dymonds Farm Market reopens bakery in Shavertown

KINGSTON TWP. — Kate Evans fondly holds on to childhood memories of walking into Dymonds Farm Market Bakery and enjoying the sweet smells and delicious sights of fresh baked goods.

When the Dymond family closed the bakery in January, Evans and her mother Cathie called with the hopes of opening their own bakery at the building.

“We were told there were others who expressed interest in the bakery space,” Evans said. “So we tabled that idea.”

Ten months later, Evans and Cathie noticed the space was still unused while the produce section of Dymonds Farm Market remained active.

She called again.

Her persistence paid off.

On Dec. 8, the 28-year-old walked into the bakery, crossed behind the counter — an area she could not enter as a child — and began preparing her first batch of crumb pie topping as an entrepreneur.

“It felt right — like I belonged there,” she recalled.

The Harveys Lake residents have almost completed their first two weeks of business.

“Everything is going very well,” Evans said. “Everyone is very supportive.”

And how could it not — Evans has her mother and Jolaine Dymond coaching her every step of the way.

Jolaine was the former baker at the Dymonds Farm Market Bakery, whose sticky buns, pies, buns and bagels forged a fan following. Jolaine is sharing some of her recipes with Evans and Cathie.

Now, the bakery shelves are full again. Evans and Cathie offer seven to eight pies daily, plus sticky buns, and a variety of fresh breads and cookies, which include Dymonds’ soft-bake sugar cookies.

“We will also have a craft wheat bread,” she said.

Evans’ love of baking developed as a child. She spent countless hours in the kitchen baking with her mother.

“My mom is my partner,” she said. “We were always in the kitchen. Baking is a fun way to be creative.”

She pursued her interest and earned an associate’s degree in pastry arts from Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke.

Evans worked as an assistant pastry chef at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre and sold some of her baked goods at the Back Mountain and Tunkhannock farmers markets.

She further tested her culinary skills by entering her Swedish Apple Pie in the 2016 Luzerne County Fair apple pie contest.

“I won and advanced to the state competition,” Evans said, noting on the state level she finished within the top 25.

This year, Evans entered her chocolate cake into a Bloomsburg Fair contest and won first place out of 23 entries. She will advance to compete at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January.

Kate Evans puts some finishing touches on cookies for the recently opened bakery at Dymonds Farm Market in Shavertown. Submitted photo

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Dymonds Farm Market 750 Main Road, Shavertown Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday to Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Phone: 570-675-1696