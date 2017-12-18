Luzerne County auctioning unused vehicles Wednesday

Luzerne County government is attempting to sell 17 unused vehicles Wednesday in a silent auction.

According to auction documents:

Starting bids are set at the estimated fair market values, and all but one range from $300 to $900.

The exception is a 1999 blue Dodge 3500 pickup that has 10,422 miles and a minimum bid of $5,500.

The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the county record storage facility, 85 Young St., Hanover Township. The building is located across from the county 911 center.

To place a bid, prospective buyers must write the opening amount they are offering on a sheet along with incremental bid submissions, the county said.

Full payment must be presented the day of the auction through check or money order issued to Luzerne County. Credit card payments won’t be accepted, and all sales are final.

Vehicles may be picked up after payment and title transfer, and bidders must agree to assume all risks and hazards related to their purchases.

The county has the right to add or withdraw auction inventory without notice.

Listed at $300 starting bids are the following vehicles, along with their mileage: black 2006 Chevy sedan, 108,776; silver 1999 Chevrolet SW, 105,735; and a silver 2000 Chevrolet van, 152,523.

The other vehicles at various starting bids:

• $350: green 1999 Chevrolet Venture, 112,816; silver 2004 Chevrolet Impala, 122,580; cream 2004 Chevrolet Impala, 67,388; gray 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, 239,995; blue 2006 Chevrolet Impala, 183,015; and a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala, 118,371.

• $400: white 1993 Ford van, 73,015; white 2000 Dodge van, 102,281; and a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala, 87,615.

• $700: red 1996 Chevrolet Blazer, 104,306.

• $750: blue 2004 Ford Expedition, 137,629.

• $850: white 2002 Ford Explorer, 101,237.

• $900: blue 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, exact amount over 100,000 not specified.

By Jennifer Learn-Andes jandes@timesleader.com

More information The vehicle identification number (VIN) of all vehicles up for auction and more details about bidding are posted on the procurement section of the county website, www.luzernecounty.org.