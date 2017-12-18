Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club donates to three local organizations
December 18th, 2017 5:09 pm
Audrey Milford, left, Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club president, makes a donation to Dolores Warman, center, of The Lands at Hillside Farms as Alice Hudak, right, of the Woman’s Club looks on.
The Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club made a donation to the Salvation Army in honor of Nancy Brace. From left, are Lt. Oziel Urbaez, of the Salvation Army, Audrey Milford, Nancy Brace and Lisa Caruthers, of the Salvation Army.
Teachers and students from the Wilkes-Barre Head Start Center. Teachers are Bermidia Rodriguez, Beverly Kuprionis, Sarah Spece. Students are Dylan Cadas, Wilmarie Medina, Tahj Baskerville, Kristine Henry, Mathews Arias-Almanzar, Heaven Stephens, Peyton Kepler, Allison Gonzalez, Savina Ruiz, Khalil Allen, Amiya Hernandez, Neveah Goodwin and Angel Sierra. Audrey Milford and Cynthia Mahalick represented the Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club.
During the month of December, the Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club made donations to three non-profit organizations in the Wyoming Valley.
A donation was made to The Lands at Hillside Farms in memory of Dr. Douglas Ayers, founder of The Lands at Hillside Farms.
A donation was also made to the Salvation Army-Kirby House in honor of Nancy Brace, of Dallas, the Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club Woman of the Year.
The Woman’s Club also delivered coloring books and crayons to Head Start classes at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dallas and the Head Start Center on Beekman Street in Wilkes-Barre
Membership in the Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club is open to all women residing in the Wyoming Valley. Meetings are held at noon on the second Tuesday of each month from September through May, excluding January, for a luncheon. Anyone interested in membership or more information may contact Membership Chairperson Suanne Moses at 570-822-4976,
