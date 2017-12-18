Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club donates to three local organizations

During the month of December, the Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club made donations to three non-profit organizations in the Wyoming Valley.

A donation was made to The Lands at Hillside Farms in memory of Dr. Douglas Ayers, founder of The Lands at Hillside Farms.

A donation was also made to the Salvation Army-Kirby House in honor of Nancy Brace, of Dallas, the Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club Woman of the Year.

The Woman’s Club also delivered coloring books and crayons to Head Start classes at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dallas and the Head Start Center on Beekman Street in Wilkes-Barre

Membership in the Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club is open to all women residing in the Wyoming Valley. Meetings are held at noon on the second Tuesday of each month from September through May, excluding January, for a luncheon. Anyone interested in membership or more information may contact Membership Chairperson Suanne Moses at 570-822-4976,