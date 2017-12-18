Misericordia University plans Open House for adult learners

DALLAS TWP. – The Misericordia University Center for Adult and Continuing Education is holding an Open House from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 for adult learners interested in continuing their education in Huntzinger and Alden Trusts Rooms 218-219 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

The Adult Learner Open House is open to adults interested in obtaining more information about Misericordia University’s undergraduate and graduate programs, and for prospective students who have general questions about entering or returning to college. Guests can come to the event at their convenience and speak with faculty and representatives from admissions and financial aid. Common topics include credit transfer, credit for life experiences, financial aid eligibility, evening and weekend class schedules on the campus in Dallas, online courses and accelerated degree programs.

For more information about Misericordia University, call 570-674-6400 or visit www.misericordia.edu.